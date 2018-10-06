Pilot lands plane on busy highway in Mississippi when engine fails

A pilot in Mississippi sprung into action after realizing his plane’s engine started to fail mid-air.

The pilot reported trouble just minutes after taking off from a Mississippi airport, his plane approaching a highway.

He managed to land the plane right in the middle of the busy highway during the afternoon commute.

No one was hurt, but the plane did sustain serious damages.

The pilot’s family says it was the scariest moment of their lives, but they are grateful for the miraculous landing.

As for the pilot, he plans to continue flying despite the scare.

