The pilot whose single-engine plane crash landed at the airport on Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend has died, the DA’s office announced Friday.

Randolph Bonnist, 79, died Thursday at the hospital after suffering from a medical emergency while piloting a plane on Saturday. His wife Robin Bonnist, the only other occupant, was forced to take over the controls and land the plane on its belly with no landing gear.

Robin was uninjured, and Randolph was transported to Boston Medical Center where he later died.

The Cape & Islands DA’s office said no foul play is suspected, and representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)