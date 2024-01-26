LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A pilot suffered serious injuries Friday morning when a plane crashed in a Londonderry, New Hampshire neighborhood, officials said.

The FAA in a statement said the Wiggins Airways flight crashed near 7:30 a.m. after leaving Manchester Boston Regional Airport on its way to Presque Isle International Airport in Maine.

Londonderry Deputy Fire Chief Phillip LeBlanc in later comments to 7NEWS said the pilot called 911 after the plane crashed.

Despite their injuries, LeBlanc said the pilot remained conscious as emergency crews responded.

The pilot was the only person on board, according to the FAA.

Emergency crews were spotted still on scene along Colonial Drive near 10 a.m., with police and fire personnel among those responding.

Power crews were also on scene.

Colonial Drive was completely blocked off.

Photos from the crash site showed the wreckage of the plane resting in a wooded area. Debris were scattered around the plane and the area was taped off.

LeBlanc said the plane was carrying just over 250 gallons of fuel, which spilled into the woods as a result of this crash.

The FAA said the plane in this crash was a Beechcraft Model 99.

Wiggins Airways on its website describes itself as an all-cargo airline and lists the Beechcraft Model 99 as one of its planes.

Based in Manchester, Wiggins says it has operations throughout 12 US states.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

