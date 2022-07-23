(CNN) — A small plane crashed near a neighborhood by the Reid-Hillview Airport in California on Friday night.

The crash was reported at 7:12 p.m., and a male pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter.

The pilot was stabilized and has non-life threatening injuries, the police department’s media relations unit said in an email to CNN.

There were no reports of other injuries or property damage, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board responded, and the Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation, police said.

