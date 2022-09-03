(CNN) — A pilot in Tupelo, Mississippi, is threatening to intentionally crash a small plane into a Walmart, police said Saturday morning.

“At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert,” Tupelo Police said in a news release Saturday morning. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

The Tupelo Walmart store is “currently closed and evacuated,” Charles Crowson, director of the Walmart Press Office, tells CNN.

“We’re working closely with local investigators and are referring questions to law enforcement,” he added.

The plane was reportedly north of Tupelo in the Benton, Union County, area about 8:35 a.m. local time, police said in an update.

“Local, State and Federal Authorities are continuing to monitor this dangerous situation,” the update said.

The airplane is “possibly King Air type,” police said in their Facebook post.

