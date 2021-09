AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot who ran out of fuel escaped injury after an emergency landing in a parking lot in Ayer on Saturday.

A small-engine aircraft landed in an open parking lot on Willow Road around 3:30 p.m. and the pilot was uninjured, according to Ayer police.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

