BOSTON (WHDH) - The Pine Street Inn, New England’s largest homeless services organization, dedicated its Women’s Inn shelter in Boston’s South End today, unveiling “Yawkey House” in recognition of the Yawkey Foundation’s transformational support.

Leaders from both organizations, including Maureen H. Bleday, CEO and trustee of Yawkey Foundation, and Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn, celebrated the naming in a ceremony today, Jean Yawkey’s 115th birthday.

The renaming of the Women’s Inn as Yawkey House is in recognition of a $15 million gift, the largest single commitment in Pine Street’s history, from the Yawkey Foundation in December 2021. The Foundation’s commitment to advancing Pine Street’s mission to end homelessness by making permanent housing a reality for the most vulnerable individuals, will considerably advance Pine Street’s vision of “a home and community for everyone.”

The gift is enabling Pine Street to create 400-500 new units of permanent housing over five years, an approximately 40% increase in its total units. The grant has already led to material improvements at the Women’s Inn, including the replacement of more than 300 deteriorating windows with new, energy-efficient windows that bring in additional natural light, and a renovation to the shelter lobby.

The Yawkey Foundation is a leading philanthropic organization and a valued partner to Pine Street. Its support spans more than 35 years and has included Foundation staff volunteerism.

Jean Yawkey began personally funding Pine Street Inn in 1988, with a special commitment to supporting the critical needs of women facing major life challenges. The Women’s Inn opened in 1980 to serve a growing number of women experiencing homelessness. Pine Street supports more than 1,300 women each year through its street outreach, shelter, workforce development and permanent supportive housing.

