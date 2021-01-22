BOSTON (WHDH) - Pine Street Inn in Boston will start the rollout of the first round of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday to guests and frontline staff.

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program will administer the vaccinations in Pine Street’s shelter.

Testing of those staying in the shelter showed a 36-percent positive rate during the beginning months of COVID-19; however, this went down to zero over the summer as Pine Street implemented numerous protocols, including social distancing, deep cleaning, and mask-wearing, a spokesperson said.

Shelters and other congregate care settings fall under Phase 1 of the state’s vaccination plan.

