BOSTON (WHDH) - The Yawkey Foundation gave the Pine Street Inn $15 million donation Tuesday — the single biggest gift the organization has ever received.

The Pine Street Inn says the money will be used to build 400 to 500 additional units of affordable housing. The money will also pay for people who are currently living there.

The Inn’s Executive Director, Lyndia Downie, hopes the gift contributes to the end of homelessness in the city.

“We’ve known what to do for a long time, folks. We have not been able to resource it and we have not been able to get to scale,” she said. “This gift will make it possible to get to scale, and I can’t even tell you how much that means.”



