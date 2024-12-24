BOSTON (WHDH) - The Pine Street Inn served up hundreds of meals for its guests on Christmas Eve.

Archbishop Henning, Pastor Solomon, Rabbi Slipakoff, and Pine Street President and Executive Director Lyndia Downie were on hand for the celebration. Ripples of Hope, a local choral group, performed as part of the Christmas Eve/Hanukkah celebration.

In addition to those at Pine Street’s headquarters in the South End and other shelter locations, Pine Street’s 39 permanent housing locations will celebrate the holiday with tenants. For some, this is the first holiday in many years that they have spent in a home. Pine Street’s outreach teams will also deliver meals to individuals on the streets.

Supporting more than 2,000 individuals every day, Pine Street provides permanent housing, job training, emergency shelter and street outreach, with a goal of moving individuals off the street, out of shelter and back to a home and community.

For more information or to donate, go to www.pinestreetinn.org.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)