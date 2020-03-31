Pink eye among recently identified coronavirus symptoms

BOSTON (WHDH) - While it may be odd, pink eye is among a number of recently identified symptoms of coronavirus, doctors said.

Pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis, has popped up in 1% to 3% of COVID-19 patients, CNN wrote, citing reports from around the world.

Conjunctivitis is the inflammation of the transparent layer that covers the white part of the eye.

Other rare COVID-19 symptoms include the lack of sense of smell and the lack of taste.

“Anosmia (lack of sense of smell), in particular, has been seen in patients ultimately testing positive for the coronavirus with no other symptoms,” a statement on the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery website read.

Common symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.