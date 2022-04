WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dog House Bar in Woburn helped some homeless pups find new owners on Saturday.

The bar teamed up with the Student Rescue Project, a non-profit that gives students hands-on experience rescuing dogs.

Ten dogs that had been rescued from Puerto Rico were adopted at the event.

