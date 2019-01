HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A pipe break left a watery mess inside a Hyannis bar on Tuesday.

Water could be seen raining down from light fixtures inside emBargo on Main Street.

Crews worked throughout the night to clean up the mess.

It is unclear what caused the pipe to break.

