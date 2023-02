RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Pipe problems caused a major mess at a Walmart in Raynham on Monday.

Water was seen gushing through the ceiling as it took down ceiling tiles near the checkout area.

Customers tried to get away from the mess as the tiles came crashing to the floor.

No injuries have been reported.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)