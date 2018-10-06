Pipeline repairs underway in Lawrence following gas disaster

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas says progress is already being made in the pipeline restoration process.

So far, 16 of the estimated 49 miles of pipe have been replaced as of Saturday.

Additionally, nearly 700 service lines in the three impacted towns have been replaced.

Columbia Gas says they will notify customers when to expect installation to be on their block. Beginning on Monday, residents will also be able to check the status of projects in their neighborhoods with an interactive map on the gas company’s website.

A cruise ship arrives in Boston’s Seaport on Saturday to house restoration crews. Hundreds of brand new temporary housing trailers were set up for residents hit hard by the explosions. Families should be able to move into the campers early next week.

