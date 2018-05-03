Pipes smash through windows of Peter Pan bus during crash in Bourne

BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after pipes smashed through the windows of a bus during a crash with a utility van on Cape Cod, officials said.

Troopers responding at around 8 a.m. to a crash on MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne found a Peter Pan Bus with windows shattered by copper pipes, officials said. Two passengers on the bus were taken to Falmouth Hospital with minor injuries, according to Peter Pan.

The bus was traveling to Boston from Woods Hole when the van suddenly slammed into it. The impact of the crash launched the pipes into the air and through the side of the bus.

State police said three people in total, including the van driver, were transported from the scene.

“I say thankfully nobody was really that hurt,” a witness told 7News. “It looked pretty bad, especially when you have poles flying off a van into a bus.”

The crash caused a “significant” fuel spill and delayed traffic just south of the Bourne Bridge. Environmental crews spent several hours working to contain the spill.

The bus was towed from the scene and passengers were sent on their way.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)