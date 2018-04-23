LONDON (WHDH) — As Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a healthy boy Monday morning, her younger sister is reportedly pregnant.

Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews last May. They have not confirmed the baby rumors.

This comes as Kate was admitted to the hospital Monday morning. Kensington Palace announced that she gave birth at 11:01 a.m. BST.

RELATED: It’s a boy! Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to 3rd child

William and Kate married in 2011 and have two other children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)