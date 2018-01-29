‘Pissant’ has surge in lookups after WEEI host insults Tom Brady’s daughter

(WHDH) — “Pissant” has had a sudden surge in lookups on Monday after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ended a WEEI interview after taking offense with the host for using the term in reference to his young daughter.

Brady referenced a comment made by WEEI personality Alex Reimer and said he was evaluating whether to continue his weekly interview during the season. According to WEEI’s website, Reimer called Brady’s daughter a “pissant.”

Reimer was referencing a scene from Tom Brady’s documentary series on Facebook. The comments were made by Reimer on Thursday.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said, according to WEEI’s website. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

Merriam-Webster says that searches for the term “pissant” are up 115,000 percent.

According to the dictionary, the word, generally considered to be vulgar, is formed exactly as one might imagine, by blending the urinary sense of piss and the formicine sense of ant.

The interview lasted just two minutes.

