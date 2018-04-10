Pit bull that attacked owner on Cape found after lengthy search

HYANNIS, MA (WHDH) —A pit bull that attacked its owner early Tuesday morning in Hyannis has been found after a lengthy search.

A 22-year-old man was bitten by the dog on Anthony Drive around 12:50 a.m., leaving him with bite wounds on both of his forearms, police said.

Authorities described the pit bull as “aggressive” and said it was “preventing access to the victim by Hyannis Rescue personnel.”

The medium-sized pit bull, named Zeus, initially ran off. It was found shortly before noon.

Animal Control has taken the dog. It is being quarantined.

No additional details were immediately available.

Zeus has been located Zeus, the runaway pitbull who fled from a home on Anthony Dr. earlier today, has been located and captured by Animal Control. Thank you to all attentive citizens who assisted in locating him. — Barnstable Police (@BarnstablePDMa) April 10, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)