SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Several pitbulls found abandoned in Salem last month are now up for adoption, the MSPCA announced on Tuesday.

Salem police said the dogs were found at various locations around the city on March 19. Officials said the dogs showed signs of abuse and neglect and were malnourished.

Nearly a month later, the MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter are seeking forever homes for two dogs — Sassy and Bam Bam.

A third dog, Pebbles, is expected to become available for adoption in the coming days, officials said.

The dogs, all believed to be about five-years-old, are “incredibly loving and friendly, despite their ordeal,” according to shelter staff.

While back to a healthy weight, officials said Sassy and BamBam will need dental work after their adoption.

Learn more through the Northeast Animal Shelter here.

