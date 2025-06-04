A Pittsburgh woman is speaking out after an alleged patient mix-up with her mother.

Rae Corrado says her mother was supposed to be taken from one hospital to another, but when she got word her mom had arrived, she found a stranger instead.

“And I ran back and I said, that’s not my mom. Yes it is. That’s not my mom,” said Corrado. “She didn’t even didn’t know her name. She didn’t know where she was. But it was just like when I went back in, like, because I had everything on the bed. I had her elephant I had everything set up. And then there’s this lady on the bed.”

Corrado says the hospital staff insisted the woman in the bed was her mother.

“Well, that’s your mom because I just took the wristband off and it says it’s your mom. I said, I don’t care what you did. It’s not my mom,” said Corrado.

Turns out, her mother was still at the original hospital, waiting in a bed in the hallway to be moved.

“I call the hospital and try to find her. And the nurse is like, oh, I’m looking at her right now, I promise,” said Corrado.

Corrado says it was almost 11 p.m. when her mom finally arrived in a confused state.

“And they wheel my mother in and and she says, ‘I’ve been looking for you, were you lost?’ And I’m like, no, mom, you were lost. I’ve been looking for you and now its like the lady’s missing and I just wanted to know if the lady was safe,” said Corrado.

