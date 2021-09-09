BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a raging fire that tore through an apartment complex in Pittsfield overnight.

Police officers and fire crews responded to the fire at White Terrace Apartments on North Street around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Video shared by police on Twitter showed heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building.

Pittsfield Fire and Police are at scene of structure fire, White Terrace Apartments, North Street. Roadway closed at Maplewood and North as well as Orchard and North. Please use alternate Route. (Lt Jeffrey Bradford PPD pic.twitter.com/qZRh0arexv — Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) September 9, 2021

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

