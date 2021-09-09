BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a raging fire that tore through an apartment complex in Pittsfield overnight.
Police officers and fire crews responded to the fire at White Terrace Apartments on North Street around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Video shared by police on Twitter showed heavy flames shooting through the roof of the building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)