A lucky Keno player in Pittsfield recently won big, nabbing the first million-dollar prize in the 30-year history of the game, the Massachusetts Lottery announced on Thursday.

Keno is played by picking up to 12 numbers out of eighty and matching them to a field of 20 randomly selected winning numbers.

The big winner in a game played Wednesday night won by simply picking the numbers one through 12.

The same game also had a $500,000 prize winner and four $100,000 winners.

Massachusetts Lottery said the winning $1 million ticket was sold at Zenner’s Pub & Deli in Pittsfield, which will now receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

Other $500,000 and $100,000 winning tickets were sold at locations in Taunton, Ashland, Ayer, East Falmouth and Newton, where businesses will each also receive bonuses.

