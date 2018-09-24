Pittsfield man accused of setting 4 homes on fire arrested at Canadian border

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of deliberately setting four homes on fire in Pittsfield Saturday night was caught trying to escape into Canada Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Phillip J. Jordan, 58, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agents at the Highgate Port of Entry in Highgate Springs, Vermont, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Jordan allegedly set fire to homes on Appleton Avenue, Fort Hill Avenue, Ridge Avenue, and Brown Street before fleeing.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the extradition of Jordan to Massachusetts.

