Pittsfield man arrested on assault charges stemming from deadly riot at US Capitol

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pittsfield man was arrested on assault charges on Tuesday in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Building in January, officials announced.

Troy E. Sargent was arrested by special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Boston’s Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to a Tweet from the FBI’s Boston office.

A statement of facts filed in the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts shows that several Pittsfield residents identified Sargent as someone who attended the rally and an investigation uncovered video evidence of Sargent physically assaulting capitol police officers.

He faces charges including forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing and impeding federal officers, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, willfully and knowingly engaging in physical violence in Capitol Ground or Building, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, and knowingly engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

