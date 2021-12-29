PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Pittsfield man was arrested on rape charges on Tuesday, the Berkshire District Attorney Office announced.

The Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force executed an arrested warrant for Lucius Copelan as part of an investigation into multiple sexual assault allegations.

Copeland was arrested on two counts of aggravated rape and a single count of rape of a child after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old over the summer.

Investigators believe that there may be other victims who have not reported additional sexual assaults and asks any other victims to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.

“The Violent Crime Task Force made this arrest thanks to brave young women who had the courage to share deeply personal and traumatic events with their local police. This investigation remains open and other victims should have confidence that law enforcement will support you and will seek justice and accountability. I thank the officers investigating this case for their ongoing careful work,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement.

“Violence against women and girls in Berkshire County is the most devastating public safety challenge that we face as a community. This type of violence should be unthinkable and I will use every tool at my disposal to end the culture of violence against women, girls and other vulnerable survivors. Holding perpetrators accountable using enhanced investigation capabilities of the Berkshire Violent Crime Task Force is a critical tool in building a culture of safety and justice.”

Central Berkshire District Court arraigned Copeland virtually on Tuesday. Judge Paul Smyth scheduled a dangerousness hearing for Tuesday, Jan. 4.

