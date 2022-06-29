PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Berkshire District Attorney’s office announced a guilty conviction for a man who barricaded himself and aimed a crossbow at police earlier this year.

Timothy Tatro, 40, of Pittsfield was found guilty of single counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and violating an abuse prevention order on Wednesday, following an incident involving state and local police.

On March 23, police tried to serve Tatro with a restraining order in Cheshire, according to a press release from the DA’s office. When they attempted to enter an address at the Pine Valley Trailer Park, State Police found Tatro pointing a crossbow at them, refusing to vacate the premises.

The incident ended after almost six hours of negotiation, after a State Police Tactical Unit was able to enter the residence and bring Tatro into custody.

“I thank the Cheshire Police and the Massachusetts State Police for safely bringing Mr. Tatro into custody,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in the release. “Domestic violence responses, in particular, present a significant threat to officer safety, and law enforcement handled this situation professionally and ensured everyone’s safety.”

Following his trial, Tatro was sentenced this week to serve a total of five years of incarceration.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)