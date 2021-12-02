PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing a popular Pittsfield barber during a dispute outside a city home three years ago, prosecutors said.

Jason Sefton, 23, was sentenced Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the October 2018 death of 34-year-old William Catalano, according to a statement from the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

He will be eligible for parole after 25 years under state sentencing rules.

He is the second person to be convicted for his role in Catalano’s death. Anthony Boone pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February 2020 and was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. The case against a third suspect is pending.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video from the area shows that the interaction between Catalano and the defendants started out friendly but turned violent. Catalano was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed, where he later died.

An autopsy determined that he died because of two stab wounds to his chest, prosecutors said.

Sefton’s attorney said that his client is remorseful, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

