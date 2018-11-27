PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who beat a woman so severely that she required surgery to repair a broken eye socket and threatened to kill her has been sentenced to up to five years in prison.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office says 27-year-old Garrett Vil, of Pittsfield, was sentenced Monday after a jury found him guilty of assault and battery causing serious bodily harm and threatening to commit murder.

He was acquitted of several other charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The attack occurred in March 2014 during a fight with a drug dealer in a hotel.

Vil testified that he did punch the 24-year-old woman, but he said it was accidental after she surprised him from behind.

