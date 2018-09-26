PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to up to three years in prison for raping a teenage girl.

Julian Medina-Aviles, of Pittsfield, was also sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of rape and abuse of a child and posing or exhibiting a child in a sexual act.

In exchange for his plea, charges of witness intimidation and violation of an abuse prevention order were dismissed.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of five to seven years in prison.

Authorities say the 28-year-old Medina-Aviles assaulted the girl between February 2016 and November 2016. The girl is now 17.

