Pittsfield nursing home reports more than 200 COVID-19 cases among residents, staff this year

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts nursing home is undergoing a serious COVID-19 outbreak.

One hundred and forty-eight Hillcrest Commons residents and 54 employees working in the Pittsfield nursing home have been diagnosed with coronavirus this year according to a release issued by Berkshire Healthcare on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 123 residents and 52 staff members are currently positive.

“As we share the information on how the COVID-19 virus has impacted our facilities, please know that the staff at ALL our affiliates are doing everything possible to manage this crisis and further prevent or limit the spread of this virus,” officials wrote in the statement.

Hillcrest Commons is not the only facility within the Berkshire Healthcare circle that has seen an outbreak this year.

Hunt Nursing & Rehab Center in Danvers reported a total of 142 resident cases and 32 among the staff. Only one staff member remains positive at this time.

Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox has 30 active resident cases and six staff cases.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)