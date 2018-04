Maria Shaw, 17, is being sought by Pittsfield police. Courtesy Pittsfield Police Department.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Pittsfield police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Maria Shaw is described as a white female with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone who may know where she is are being urged to call Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700. Anonymous tips can be left on the department’s Tip411 app.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)