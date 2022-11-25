PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Pittsfield Police at scene of two car MVA, roll over, at intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Ave. Intersection closed at this time, please use alternate route. Minor injuries to one operator. Crash under investigation. (Lt. Jeffrey Bradford) pic.twitter.com/E1txVJUfvD — Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) November 26, 2022

