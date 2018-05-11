PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old in Pittsfield.

Jakob Beth, 15, may be in the Adams County area of Pennsylvania with his mother, according to police. Beth’s mother, Rebecca Yaklin, does not have legal custody.

Police described Jakob as a 15-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jakob or Yaklin has been asked to contact police at 413-448-9705.

Tips can also be private messaged to the Pittsfield Police Department’s Facebook page or left anonymously through the Tip411 app.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)