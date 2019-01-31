Pittsfield police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Pittsfield are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 17-year-old girl.

Amanda Roy was last seen wearing a green and aqua sweatshirt and possibly a black or purple jacket, according to police.

Roy has brown hair and brown eyes.

No additional details were immediately avaialble.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)