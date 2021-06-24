ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta has a no-hitter through six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

Pivetta retired his first nine batters before Brandon Lowe walked leading off the fourth. The right-hander issued his second free pass to Yandy Díaz with one out in the fifth, one batter before right fielder Hunter Renfroe made a leaping catch on the warning track to take away an extra-base hit from Ji-Man Choi.

Lowe also reached base in the sixth with two outs when he was hit by a pitch.

Tampa Bay starter Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the fifth before Christian Vázquez got the game’s first hit with two outs when he lifted a soft fly ball to center field on a half-swing against an 88 mph changeup.

Pivetta has eight strikeouts and two walks. He’s thrown 85 pitches.

The game was scoreless through six innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox