(WHDH) — Pizza Hut is celebrating the class of 2020 by giving away half a million free pizzas.

The restaurant chain teamed up with America’s dairy farmers to offer free medium, one-topping pizzas to graduates.

The giveaway ends on Thursday but coupons for the free pizza can be redeemed online through June 4.

People can visit the Pizza Hut website to claim their pizza.

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

