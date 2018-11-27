Pizza shop owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire pizza restaurant owner has pleaded guilty in federal court to failing to pay over $620,000 in employment-related taxes.

Court paperwork says 44-year-old Blake Ruggiero paid a substantial portion of wages to employees at his Salem restaurant in cash. It said he failed to declare these wages to the Internal Revenue Service in order to reduce his tax liability.

Prosecutors said Ruggiero kept multiple sets of books that were seized as part of a search warrant. The documents showed the amounts that Ruggiero paid in cash, but did not report between 2011 and 2016.

Ruggiero is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2019.

