(WHDH) — A super cheesy pizza in Germany set a Guinness World Record.

An American chef baked the pizza with 111 different types of cheeses, breaking the world record for the greatest variety of cheese on a pizza.

The classic and specialty cheeses weighed in at 288.6 grams, with each type weighing 2.6 grams.

Once the record was confirmed, guests at the event got to enjoy a slice.

