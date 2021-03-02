DES MOINES, Iowa (WHDH) — An unusual pizza topping is sure to turn heads at one pizzeria in Des Moines, Iowa.

Fong’s Pizza is now serving “Loopy Fruits Pizza,” topped with Fruit Loops, mozzarella, a sour cream and cream cheese sauce, and drizzled with Greek yogurt and condensed milk.

The pizza parlor’s manager says while it’s not a crowd-pleaser like classic pepperoni, people are excited to try it.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)