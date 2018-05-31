PK Subban takes class at Harvard with Zdeno Chara

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Nashville Predators defenseman PK Subban has been spotted around town this week as he takes a class at Harvard Business School.

Joining Subban at Harvard is Bruins defensman and captain Zdeno Chara. They are taking a class together called “The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports.” The class ends this week.

Subban has already been spotted in Dorchester and at Fenway Park this week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)