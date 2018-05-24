PLAINVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A member of the cleaning crew at a Massachusetts casino has been charged with trying to poison two co-workers by pouring cleaning fluid into their soft drinks.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 23-year-old Alexandria Martel pleaded not guilty Tuesday to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempted poisoning.

Police arrested the Attleboro woman Tuesday morning at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, shortly after co-workers reported that their sodas, which they left unattended, had been tampered with.

A 39-year-old man spit out his drink out after noticing a chemical taste. A 35-year-old woman said her drink tasted bad.

Martel allegedly told police she didn’t like her co-workers and wanted to make then nauseous so she wouldn’t have to work with them.

A lawyer who represented Martel at arraignment declined comment.

