PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A member of the cleaning crew at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville has been charged with trying to poison two co-workers she didn’t want to work with by pouring cleaning fluid into their sodas.

Alexandria Martel, 23, of Attleboro, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempted poisoning.

Police arrested Martel Tuesday at the casino after co-workers reported that their sodas had been tampered with while left unattended.

One of the alleged victims “took a drink and spit it out,” according to a police report. The other alleged victim “stated it had a bad taste then dumped her drink out.”

Surveillance video captured Martel pouring an unknown substance into the drinks of her co-workers, according to police.

When questioned, police said Martel admitted to “pouring a small amount yellow cleaner” into the cups because she had problems with her co-workers and hoped they would “get nauseous.”

Martel was released on $500 bail. A judge ordered her to stay away from the casino.

