PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville is getting ready to reopen their doors to the public on Wednesday and are offering a sneak peek at how they plan on keeping guests socially distant.

A video posted to the casino’s Facebook page shows new signage placed at the front entrance that reads, “Welcome back! Thank you for practicing social distancing.”

Hand sanitizing stations and markings on the grounds that keep people six feet away from one another are also being implemented.

Dividers have also been put between slot machines.

Casinos got the green light to reopen with restrictions on Monday as part of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

Encore Boston Harbor is set to reopen on July 12 and MGM Springfield plans to welcome back guests on July 13.

