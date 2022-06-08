The Plainville Fire Department extinguished a mulch fire that spread to two units in a condo complex Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, Plainville firefighters responded to 6 Messenger St. and found two units out of 10 in the complex were filled with heavy fire and smoke. All residents safely evacuated their buildings.

Firefighters were able to fight the flames from the inside for a time, but the raging fire forced them to exit the homes and fight the fires from the outside.

The fire was under control by around 1 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital for stress-related injuries.

The two units that caught fire suffered extensive structural damage, but residents of all 10 units were displaced due to electrical damage. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts will assist those families.