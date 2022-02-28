PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plainville man says he plans to buy a new smartphone after he recently won a $1 million prize on an instant ticket game.

John Clements chose the cash option for his “Cash to Go!” instant ticket game and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

Clements purchased the ticket at PJ Mart on West Street in Sheldonville.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

