PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation continued in Plainville Monday after a series of vehicle break-ins over the weekend, police said.

Plainville police said the break-ins happened early Saturday morning. In total, police said they received six reports of unlocked vehicles that had been entered in neighborhoods including the Lincoln Avenue, Pleasant Street and Grove Street areas. In addition to cars, police said two mountain bikes were taken from a driveway.

Police shared video on Monday that they said showed two suspects trying to break into vehicles. Police said video also showed suspects stealing the bikes.

Plainville police reminded people to lock their cars and either remove or hide any valuables.

Anyone who recognizes the people seen in video of these incidents is also asked to reach out by calling police at 508-809-5555.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)