Plainville police issue warning after packages stolen from homes

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Plainville police are warning residents after four packages were reported stolen from homes.

Three of the four thefts occurred in the Garrison Drive, Colonial Way neighborhood, and the other occurred on School Street, Plainville police say.

Police say to be aware that thieves have been following delivery trucks and then stealing the packages soon after they are delivered.

The incidents are under investigation.

