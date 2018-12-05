Plainville police issue warning after packages stolen

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Plainville police are warning residents after four packages were reported stolen from homes in the community.

Three of the four thefts occurred in the Garrison Drive, Colonial Way neighborhood, and the other occurred on School Street, Plainville police say.

Residents are being urged to be aware that thieves have been following delivery trucks and then stealing the packages soon after they are delivered.

