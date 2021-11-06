PLAINFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Plainville residents are helping one of their own deal with a resurgence of cancer by making sure she can still find enjoyment through her favorite hobby — baking.

Malia Jusczyk, 13, first battled metastatic neuroblastoma nine years ago and had been declared cancer-free — but earlier in the year she was diagnosed again.

“When she relapsed it was a really big hit, it was like the rug got pulled from under her after fighting so hard to get where she was,” said Meg Jusczyk, Malia’s mother.

Malia said she misses her friends and playing soccer, and has turned to baking as a way of dealing with her diagnosis and treatments. And she’s turning out prize-winning sweets, coming in first in an online baking competition against adults.

“Baking always get my mind off things … that’s helpful, to get my mind off this treatment,” Malia said.

And Plainville residents held a fundraiser for her Saturday at King Phillip Middle School, with half of the proceeds going to build Malia her own kitchen.

“She’s going to have her own kitchen in her house, so she has a place she can go and just get away from her parents and the worries of the world in general and just go to her happy place and bake whatever she wants,” said Glen Jusczyk, Malia’s father. “It means the world to us right now.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation to fundraiser for Malia can do so by clicking here.

